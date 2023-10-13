College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight

Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.(Brad Welborn/NSU Sports Information)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An annual college football game in Louisiana this weekend has been canceled after a player was shot and killed.

School officials said Saturday’s game between Nicholls State University and Northwestern State University has been called off due to Northwestern State’s safety Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. being involved in a fatal shooting.

The 21-year-old junior was found dead around 1 a.m. Thursday after police responded to gunshots in the Natchitoches area.

“The Northwestern State family has suffered a tremendous loss,” head football coach Brad Laird said. “Ronnie Caldwell was a young man who had a bright future ahead of him on or off the football field.”

Northwestern State’s Director of Athletics, Kevin Bostian, echoed the sentiment of the community, describing Caldwell as a devoted teammate, friend, brother and son.

The Natchitoches Recreation and Parks Department also expressed its condolences, remembering Caldwell as a young volunteer coach who left a lasting impact on those he worked with.

“The Family Day football game is a longstanding tradition at Nicholls, but we must be respectful of the loss Northwestern State University is experiencing,” said Nicholls State University officials.

Louisiana authorities have not released any further information regarding the shooting.

