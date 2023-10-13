Blustery and wet today; A cool weekend is ahead
High temps will be in the low 50s for the next few days
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Windy, wet, and chilly weather continues today as a large storm system to our west slowly pushes through the region. Expect occasional light to moderate rain today with gusty east winds, and high temperatures will be in the low 50s. Wind chill values will hover in the low 40s for the most part. The most widespread rain will happen in the morning before activity in our area becomes more hit-or-miss in the afternoon.
Light showers will linger in the area throughout tonight, including the evening hours when Friday night high school football games will be going on, so be prepared for a blustery and damp evening. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s, and readings will essentially remain steady all night.
There will be a chance for a few spotty showers in the morning tomorrow with just a handful of sprinkles in the afternoon. Winds will be a little less gusty during the day as they’ll turn to the north in the wake of the departing storm system. High temperatures will be in the low 50s, about ten degrees cooler than the seasonal average.
Sunday will feature a little bit of cool sunshine with lighter winds. and rain chances will finally be out of the area. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with a light north breeze.
A slow warming trend is ahead next week. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine for most of the week with high temperatures warming from the low 50s to the upper 50s and low 60s for the following weekend. The lone chance of rain in the coming week will be on Thursday when a few stray showers will be possible.
