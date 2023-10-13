Blustery and wet today; A cool weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Windy, wet, and chilly weather continues today as a large storm system to our west slowly pushes through the region. Expect occasional light to moderate rain today with gusty east winds, and high temperatures will be in the low 50s. Wind chill values will hover in the low 40s for the most part. The most widespread rain will happen in the morning before activity in our area becomes more hit-or-miss in the afternoon.

Temps will hover in the low 50s for the rest of the day with rain chances continuing to impact the area and a gusty breeze. (KTTC)

Light showers will linger in the area throughout tonight, including the evening hours when Friday night high school football games will be going on, so be prepared for a blustery and damp evening. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s, and readings will essentially remain steady all night.

Temps will slowly fall from the 50s to the 40s late in the afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

There will be a chance for a few spotty showers in the morning tomorrow with just a handful of sprinkles in the afternoon. Winds will be a little less gusty during the day as they’ll turn to the north in the wake of the departing storm system. High temperatures will be in the low 50s, about ten degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

Winds will be gusty today and Saturday. The following days won't be as windy. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of spotty showers on Saturday with partly sunny weather and lighter winds expected on Sunday. (KTTC)

Sunday will feature a little bit of cool sunshine with lighter winds. and rain chances will finally be out of the area. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with a light north breeze.

High temps will be in the low 50s for the next few days. There will be rain showers today and then a few spotty showers on Saturday. Warmer temps are in store for next week. (KTTC)

A slow warming trend is ahead next week. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine for most of the week with high temperatures warming from the low 50s to the upper 50s and low 60s for the following weekend. The lone chance of rain in the coming week will be on Thursday when a few stray showers will be possible.

High temps will be in the low 50s this weekend, but there's a decent warming trend in store for next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Friday, October 13, 2023. We have a gray and wet day ahead of us. Expect gusty, cool winds with light rain and high temperatures in the low 50s. There will be a few showers around the area tonight and Saturday morning with temperatures in the 40s. A sprinkle is possible Saturday afternoon with a brisk breeze and temperatures in the low 50s. Sunday features some sunshine and low 50s. #weatherman #weather #kttcwx #minnesota #tgif ♬ Epic Inspiration - AShamaluevMusic

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.