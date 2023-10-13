19-year-old man arrested for arson after Albert Lea fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities arrested a man for his involvement in a suspicious fire in Albert Lea.

The fire happened Friday, October 6, around 8:30 p.m. at a garage off Garfield Avenue.

According to the Albert Lea Police Department (ALPD), Albert lea Fire Rescue quickly contained and extinguish the flames.

The origin of the fire was determined to be suspicious.

On Wednesday, October 11, police arrested Kolten Wright, 19, of Albert Lea. He was charged with first-degree arson, criminal damage to property, another related charges.

This is an active investigation.

If you have any information about what happened, please call ALPD or Albert Lea Fire Rescue.

