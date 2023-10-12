Winona County crash with semi leaves Wisconsin man dead

DRESBACH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A Wisconsin man is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Winona County.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-90 near Dresbach.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Donald Suchla, 87, of Arcadia, Wisconsin, was driving east in a pick-up truck and a semi-truck was westbound when the two collided.

Suchla died in the crash.

The driver of the semi, a 67-year-old man from Albert Lea, was not hurt.

