Windy and wet today and Friday; Temps slowly warm next week
Rainfall totals may reach two inches in the next two days
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The pleasant sunshine we enjoyed earlier this week is out of the picture now thanks to a large storm system in the region that is bringing clouds, rain, and strong winds to the area. Expect cloudy skies today with light rain and raw winds impacting the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with east winds that will reach 30 miles per hour.
Rainfall will become heavy at times tonight with some rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s throughout the night with strong east winds that will reach 35 miles.
Friday will be another windy and wet day across the area. We’ll have to deal with occasional rain throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s and east winds that will gust to 30 miles per hour, making it feel even colder. Rainfall totals will approach two inches between today and Friday.
The showers will become more scattered early on Saturday before they taper off in the late morning. Under mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures will be in the low 50s with a gusty northeast breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour.
Sunday will be drier and less windy, but still unseasonably cool. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with breaks of sunshine in the afternoon.
The upcoming week will feature an increasing amount of sunshine for several days, and high temperatures will slowly warm from the low 50s on Monday to the low 60s for the following weekend. There will be a chance for a few stray showers on Thursday. Otherwise, it looks like a long stretch of decent mid-fall weather.
