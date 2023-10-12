Windy and wet today and Friday; A chilly weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The pleasant sunshine we enjoyed earlier this week is out of the picture now thanks to a large storm system in the region that is bringing clouds, rain, and strong winds to the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with the threat of rain spreading across the map through the course of the late morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with east winds that will reach 30 to 35 miles per hour at times.

High temps will be in the low 50s today with gusty winds and periods of rain throughout the day. (KTTC)

Rain chances will increase through the course of the day. (KTTC)

Rainfall will become heavy at times tonight with some rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s throughout the night with strong east winds that will reach 40 miles per hour at times.

Easterly winds will gust beyond 20 miles per hour today. (KTTC)

Friday will be another windy and wet day across the area. We’ll have to deal with occasional rain throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 50s and east winds will gust to 35 miles per hour, making it feel even colder. Rainfall totals will approach two inches between Thursday and Friday.

Gusty east and then north winds will continue to impact the area through Saturday. (KTTC)

The showers will become more scattered early on Saturday before they taper off in the late morning. Under mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures will be in the low 50s with a gusty northeast breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour.

Rainfall totals will approach an inch in some spots this week. (KTTC)

Sunday will be drier and less windy, but still unseasonably cool. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with breaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

High temps will be rather chilly this week. There will be rain in the today through Saturday morning. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will feature an increasing amount of sunshine for several days, and high temperatures will slowly warm from the low 50s on Monday to the low 60s for the following weekend. There will be a chance for a few stray showers on Thursday. Otherwise, it looks like a long stretch of decent mid-fall weather.

High temps will be in the low 50s for a few days before warmer air returns in the upcoming week. Highs will be near 60 degrees late next week. (KTTC)

