Union members approve new contract from Hormel Foods

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTTC) – The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) has ratified the new historic contract with Hormel Foods.

It made the announcement early Thursday morning.

The union had been demanding higher wages and better benefits.

UFCW International President Marc Perrone released the following statement:

“Our members who work at Hormel Foods locations in Minnesota, Georgia, Wisconsin and Iowa voted today to ratify a contract that includes the largest wage increase in the company’s history. In addition to gaining hourly wage increases of $3-$6 an hour, the new contract nearly doubles bereavement leave, protects healthcare coverage, and increases both pension and 401k benefits.

This critical victory could not have happened without the hard work and solidarity of our members across four Local Unions. Today proves that when workers stand together and make their voices heard, they win. While we celebrate this historic and much-deserved victory, the work will continue. We will dedicate ourselves to enforcing this contract and ensuring that Hormel lives up to their commitments over the next four years.”

This deal was the company’s latest negotiation efforts with its workers after their Labor Day protest.

UFCW represents 1.3 million essential workers in grocery, meatpacking, retail, and other essential industries across North America.

The Hormel plant in Austin employs more than 1,700 UFCW Local 663 members.

