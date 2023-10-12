‘Spookiest House on the Block’ now playing at Rochester Civic Theatre
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ‘Spookiest House on the Block’ is the latest Halloween comedy playing at the Rochester Civic Theatre Oct. 14 - 21.
That Theatre Company presented the play last year and is back again for the 2023 season.
The show is R-Rated and start time is 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees.
