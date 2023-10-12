Showers and storms continue through Friday; Cool and breezy this weekend

Rainfall amounts could reach over 1″
By Nick Jansen
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A strong weather-maker will continue to impact the upper Midwest Thursday night through late Friday. Showers and storms will be possible across SE MN and NE IA through early Saturday morning.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KTTC)

The best chance of heavy rainfall will be possible overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. On-and-off showers will continue through the evening on Friday.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will reach near 0.75-1.50″ for most areas. Some isolated spots could see over 2″ of rainfall through Saturday morning.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 50s with overcast skies. Temperatures will return to the upper 50s next week!

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD Quarry Hill Vandalization Suspect
RPD asking for help identifying three people who vandalized Quarry Hill
BBB alert about a sports card trading company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Gavel
Rochester man sentenced to 17.5 years for 2020 murder

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Windy and wet today and Friday; Temps slowly warm next week
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Thursday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Windy and wet today and Friday; A chilly weekend is ahead
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather