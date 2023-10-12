Showers and storms continue through Friday; Cool and breezy this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A strong weather-maker will continue to impact the upper Midwest Thursday night through late Friday. Showers and storms will be possible across SE MN and NE IA through early Saturday morning.

Rain chances (KTTC)

The best chance of heavy rainfall will be possible overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. On-and-off showers will continue through the evening on Friday.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will reach near 0.75-1.50″ for most areas. Some isolated spots could see over 2″ of rainfall through Saturday morning.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 50s with overcast skies. Temperatures will return to the upper 50s next week!

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.