Ronald McDonald House Midwest MN, WI, IA posts holiday wish list for families

Rochester McDonald House merger
Rochester McDonald House merger(KTTC)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ronald McDonald House Midwest MN, WI, IA is hoping the community can help make the holidays special for children staying at the house.

The House tweeted its Holiday Wish List Wednesday.

The list is divided up into age categories: babies/toddlers, kids, teens, and parents.

There is also a section for Sensory Toys and Gift Card.

Some suggested items include pacifiers, bottles, infant toys, Barbies, action figures, headphones, indoor table games, musical instruments, purses, and clothing.

The list notes all gifts must be new, unopened, and unwrapped.

Items may be dropped off at the House at 820 2nd St. SW in Rochester or purchased online and shipped to the house. You may use this Amazon Wish List link.

