The Rochester RV Expo gets underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can check out what’s new in recreational vehicles at the Rochester RV Expo.

It’s getting underway at Camping World in Oronoco.

The event runs through Monday evening, weather permitting, but Camping World is closed Sunday.

You can enjoy food, activities and get a sneak peek at ten new 2024 models.

The Rochester RV expo is free to attend.

