Rochester Israeli and Jewish communities gather in solidarity at Peace Plaza
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Israeli and Jewish communities of Rochester gathered for prayers and sorrow on Wednesday evening.
The solidarity event was organized by the Southern Minnesota Friends of Israel with about a hundred people in attendance.
Through songs and prayers, participants shared a moment together to grieve for their losses and pray for those in Israel.
The unity gathering event took place at Peace Plaza on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
