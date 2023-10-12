Rochester Israeli and Jewish communities gather in solidarity at Peace Plaza

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Israeli and Jewish communities of Rochester gathered for prayers and sorrow on Wednesday evening.

The solidarity event was organized by the Southern Minnesota Friends of Israel with about a hundred people in attendance.

Through songs and prayers, participants shared a moment together to grieve for their losses and pray for those in Israel.

The unity gathering event took place at Peace Plaza on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

