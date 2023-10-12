Paranormal Cirque is coming to Rochester

Slow down so you can take it all in…but if you scare easily, you might want to run….as we welcome you into this new world of Paranormal Cirque!(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Slow down so you can take it all in…but if you scare easily, you might want to run….as we welcome you into this new world of Paranormal

Cirque!

A crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings you back to when we dream ... and when we had

nightmares and fantasies.

Scare, encompass, amuse and surprise are the ingredients for a mixture of emotions impossible to forget.

This is truly a Paranormal experience like no other.

Click here for more information.

Note: No-one under the age of 13 will be admitted to the show. Guests aged 13 - 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

