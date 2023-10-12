Paranormal Cirque is coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Slow down so you can take it all in…but if you scare easily, you might want to run….as we welcome you into this new world of Paranormal

Cirque!

A crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings you back to when we dream ... and when we had

nightmares and fantasies.

Scare, encompass, amuse and surprise are the ingredients for a mixture of emotions impossible to forget.

This is truly a Paranormal experience like no other.

Note: No-one under the age of 13 will be admitted to the show. Guests aged 13 - 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

