Naitonal Bullying Prevention Awareness Month conversations in Rochester surrounding schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five high school students reported being bullied on school property in the last year. October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness month and the Rochester surrounding schools showed how they start these difficult conversations in their communities.

In smaller schools, like St. Charles High School, there are almost 800 students, which makes it a more intimate learning environment where teachers have an easier way of making trusting relationships with their students. Mike Smith, St. Charles High School English teacher, says when students are known by their name and are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve, the positivity will spread.

“We keep those lines of communication open. We talk to kids about watch your words,” he said. “They’re powerful and they can make an impact both positively and negatively. We’re aware of those situations and we try to keep our social emotional learning skills sharp and let kids know everybody here matters.”

Smith says a positive learning environment and a trusting staff creates a welcoming opportunity for students to find a trusting adult to confide in when bullying occurs.

“Well, I just want people to know it’s a safe place. Like you can go to anyone, it can feel very isolating being online and it can feel like you have no one,” Thavyah Matthews, St. Charles High School senior, said. “Once you have people surrounding you in person, rather than online, then talking is very comforting.

Owatonna High School is a larger school with about 1,500 students which can make it more challenging difficult for staff to spot bullying. The school principal, Kory Kath, says their approach is to be proactive.

“One thing that we see that always combats bullying or any sort of disconnection at school is to help students make a connection,” Principal Kory Kath of Owatonna High School said. “So, what are those things students are interested in? What are those clubs and activities that they can then find their voice? As well as a connection that appears that’s just like them, so they can feel part of our school community.”

Another challenge to tackling bullying is the internet. The P.E.W Reseach Center states nearly 46% of teens say they’ve experienced some form of cyberbullying. Students say they feel the impact from these pressures.

“Definitely a lot of pressure and I think everyone around here feels that,” Corrina Jensen, Owatonna High School junior, said. “That social media has created such a standard that it makes you feel like you have to be at that standard that I don’t feel at all.”

