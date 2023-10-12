Mitchell man dies in grain bin accident

MITCHELL, Iowa (KTTC) – A 69-year-old Mitchell man was pronounced dead on the scene after being found trapped in a grain bin.

Dennis Ray Fischer was entrapped in the bin.

Officers were called near the intersection of Iowa Hwy 9 and Glass Ave. in Mitchell County on Wednesday at 12:13 p.m.

Authorities tried performing life saving measures but were unable to free Fischer for an extended period of time. Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell County Sheriff Gregory Beaver is reminding folks to be mindful of the dangers of entering a grain bin during the harvest season.

He also said to be cautious of operating machinery after long hours of work and of potentially impatient drivers on the roads.

The Osage Fire Department, Mitchell County EMS, Floyd County Search and Rescue and area citizens provided grain hauling and helped moved equipment while responding to the incident.

Mitchell is about five miles northwest of Osage, Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.