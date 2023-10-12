Mitchell man dies in grain bin accident

A Mitchell, Iowa man has died after being trapped in a grain bin on Wednesday, the Sheriff's...
A Mitchell, Iowa man has died after being trapped in a grain bin on Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said.(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, Iowa (KTTC) – A 69-year-old Mitchell man was pronounced dead on the scene after being found trapped in a grain bin.

Dennis Ray Fischer was entrapped in the bin.

Officers were called near the intersection of Iowa Hwy 9 and Glass Ave. in Mitchell County on Wednesday at 12:13 p.m.

Authorities tried performing life saving measures but were unable to free Fischer for an extended period of time. Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell County Sheriff Gregory Beaver is reminding folks to be mindful of the dangers of entering a grain bin during the harvest season.

He also said to be cautious of operating machinery after long hours of work and of potentially impatient drivers on the roads.

The Osage Fire Department, Mitchell County EMS, Floyd County Search and Rescue and area citizens provided grain hauling and helped moved equipment while responding to the incident.

Mitchell is about five miles northwest of Osage, Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD Quarry Hill Vandalization Suspect
RPD asking for help identifying three people who vandalized Quarry Hill
BBB alert about a sports card trading company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Gavel
Rochester man sentenced to 17.5 years for 2020 murder

Latest News

Now accepting Mayor's medal of honor nominations
Mayor’s Medal of Honor excepting nominations
Spookiest House on the Block
‘Spookiest House on the Block’ now playing at Rochester Civic Theatre
How to make a costume out of box
Boxtumes as an affordable Halloween costume idea
UFCW Approves New Contract with Hormel - clipped version
You can check out what’s new in recreational vehicles at the Rochester RV Expo. It’s getting...
The Rochester RV Expo gets underway