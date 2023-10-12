Mayor’s Medal of Honor excepting nominations

Now accepting Mayor's medal of honor nominations
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In its 40th year, the Mayor’s Medal of Honor recognizes residents who have gone above and beyond to serve the community.

Thank you for taking the time to recognize those in our community by nominating them in one of 14 categories noted below.

Selected recipients will be honored at an event on December 1, 2023.

Mayor of Rochester, Kim Norton will come and talk about how to nominate someone.

Here’s the form to nominate someone.

