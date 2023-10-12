Mayo Clinic dedicates new gazebo to its longest-serving staff member Sister Lauren Weinandt

By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In honor of its longest-serving staff member, Mayo Clinic built a new staff gazebo dedicating to Sister Lauren Weinandt.

Sister Lauren worked with Mayo Clinic for 67 years. The Franciscan sister was 102 years old when she peacefully passed away on July 31.

The new gazebo has an octagonal shape representing Mayo Clinic’s eight values: Respect, Integrity, Compassion, Healing, Teamwork, Innovation, Excellence, and Stewardship.

In the past, there was a gazebo for staff and patients, but was removed in 2019 to make room for hospital expansion.

In honor of Sister Lauren’s love for Mayo Clinic and its staff, the gazebo will serve to be a safe space for the company’s employees.

”As she approached her 100th birthday, we thought what a cool idea to dedicate the future gazebo in her name, and she allowed us to do that, but under one condition that it’d be dedicated to the staff. It can be in her name, but it is dedicated to the staff. She was very adamant about that.”

Mayo Clinic Associate Administrator of Hospital Operations Ken Ackerman

