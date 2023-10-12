KTTC to air U of M Gopher Men’s Hockey games

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is partnering with the University of Minnesota to broadcast 2023 Gopher Men’s Hockey games in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.

The first games to air will be broadcast on Heroes & Icons (H&I) and The CW Rochester. The first game to air will be on Saturday Oct. 14 versus St. Thomas on H&I. The match-ups between the University of Minnesota and University of Minnesota - Duluth will air on the CW Rochester Nov. 3 & 4.

Click here to see the entire schedule for the men’s hockey team.

Heroes & Icons can be found on:

Ch. 10.3 over the air

Ch. 113 on Mediacom

Ch. 179/195 on Charter/Spectrum

Ch. 95/260 on Hiwatha Broadcast Communications

Ch. 293 on Dish Network

The Rochester CW can be found on:

CH. 10.2 over the air

Ch. 7/787 on Charter/Spectrum

Ch. 14 on DirecTV

Details of other games airing on KTTC and its subchannels will be released as they are scheduled.

