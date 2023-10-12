Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby

Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural...
Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural intersection.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho, after a gas line exploded at nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning.

Canyon County Sheriff’s spokesperson Joe Decker said he did not yet know if any injuries were reported in connection with the explosion in southwestern Idaho but said people within a 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) radius of the explosion — including the town of about 10,600 people — were being evacuated while authorities evaluate the situation.

“People have heard the explosion and are hearing rumbles around the area,” Decker said.

Residents were sent a reverse 911 call, and emergency alerts have been issued, Decker said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD Quarry Hill Vandalization Suspect
RPD asking for help identifying three people who vandalized Quarry Hill
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Gavel
Rochester man sentenced to 17.5 years for 2020 murder
BBB alert about a sports card trading company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
Minnesota Department of Health releases findings in The Waters on Mayowood investigation.
MDH Report: Rochester facility found negligent in caring for resident

Latest News

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
How to make a costume out of box
Boxtumes as an affordable Halloween costume idea
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US announces evacuation flights for Americans who want to leave Israel as war with Hamas rages
This satellite image provided by NASA, Aqua MODIS 12 on March 2022 shows the main piece of...
Scientists count huge melts in many protective Antarctic ice shelves. Trillions of tons of ice lost.