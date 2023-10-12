Fright at the Farm returns this Halloween season

By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Fright at the Farm is back for the 2023 Halloween season. It’s located just off of Highway 52 in Zumbrota.

It’s put on every year by the group, Rochester Horror.

There is a live walkthrough experience with live actors as well as a haunted cannabis maze.

Tickets are $18 online & $20 at the door.

It runs every Friday and Saturday until October 28.

