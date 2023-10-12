Comedian Pete Davidson is looking for a date for his mom

Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.
Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.(Saturday Night Live / YouTube | Saturday Night Live / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pete Davidson’s love life has been a hot topic over the years, but he’s looking to shift the focus to his mom’s search for love.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the comedian said his mother will be in the audience when he hosts the season 49 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The former “SNL” cast member said he’s hopeful to find his mom a date, adding that “she’s a good catch.”

Davidson’s father, a New York City firefighter, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

This will be the standup comedian’s first time hosting “SNL” after he was a cast member for eight seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB alert about a sports card trading company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
RPD Quarry Hill Vandalization Suspect
RPD asking for help identifying three people who vandalized Quarry Hill
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Gavel
Rochester man sentenced to 17.5 years for 2020 murder

Latest News

FILE - Former Aurora, Colo., Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer...
1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in death of Elijah McClain after police stop, ketamine injection
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks with reporters after departing a House...
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
Mitchell County man dies in grain bin accident
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century...
Dylan Mulvaney crowned Woman of the Year by UK magazine