Church group makes safe return to RST from Israel

Published: Oct. 12, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A late-night flight into RST included a group of Fargo area residents. They were making a safe return from war torn Israel.

The group was just 45 miles away from the major attacks on Saturday.

The group of more than 80 Catholic parishioners was on a 10-day tour of Israel which was cut short when Hamas attacked.

Father Phil Ackerman of Holy Cross Catholic Church says there has been a meaningful takeaway in all of this. “Having a sense of what other people throughout the world experience at times like this. You know, we see the newscasts, we see the unrest all over the world and, of course, we do so with care and compassion, but it just really gives us a special understanding of what people are going through. So it’s really a great lesson for us.”

The group landed in Rochester just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

