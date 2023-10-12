Channel One Empty Bowls-To-Go raises more than $81,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Channel One Regional Food Bank’s 19th annual Empty Bowls-To-Go fundraiser raised $81,400 to support Channel One.

The fundraiser was held October 10-11.

Funds from the drive will support and benefit those experiencing food insecurity across 14 counties in SE Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

“We are so thankful for the community—sponsors, restaurants, and individuals—for supporting this impactful event,” said Virginia Witherspoon Merritt, Channel One Regional Food Bank executive director. “These funds will allow Channel One to help support more than 26,700 monthly household visits to community food shelves in our region when inflation and need are at all-time highs.”

