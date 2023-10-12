Area food banks seeing large increase in demand

By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Since the end of Covid-19-related SNAP benefits, food banks have seen a rise in demand for food, and Minnesota is no exception.

The Channel One Regional Food Bank and the Rochester Salvation Army are among organizations seeing this increase.

“During pre-pandemic times we were serving about 3,500 household visits each month in our food shelf, and recently were up to about 7,300,” Channel One Regional Food Bank Director of Development and Communications Jessica Sund said.

Sund added, while the end of these benefits has played a part in this ongoing issue, it is not the only reason. She says inflation has also played a part in the rise of demand for food.

“Households of four, lost about $180 to $200 worth a month of grocery bills. That coupled with unprecedented inflation, typically grocery prices see about two and a half percent inflation, but this year they were at eleven percent,” Sund said.

With this increased demand, food banks say they are in need of help now more than ever. Channel one and the Rochester salvation army both shared how the public can get involved.

“If you don’t have the gift of monetary donation, I urge everyone to give the gift of time. Volunteers are so important to the work that we do, we would not be able to do what we do and get the food out to the public without our volunteers,” Sund said.

“I tell people all the time an extra thing of whatever it is your buying for your family. Whatever non-perishable or non-expired things you’re getting at the grocery store for your family. Just get a second of those items and bring that to the food shelf,” said Rebecca Snapp, Director of Community Engagement for the Rochester Salvation Army.

If your interested in learning more about the opportunities, visit the Rochester Salvation Army or Channel One Regional Food Bank.

