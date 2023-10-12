Appreciation Luncheon to honor clergy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The River of Glory Church in Rochester will have a special luncheon to honor the clergy of Olmsted County. The Clergy Appreciation Luncheon will take place at the Empire Event Center on October 19 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Robert Owens is the special guest speaker.

If you would like to attend the luncheon you have to reserve a table before Monday Oct. 16. Click here for more info.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.