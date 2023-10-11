Widespread frost tonight; Tracking rain for the late week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a frosty start to the day, another chance for frost is expected across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa tonight. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 3-8 mph. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for all the counties highlighted in blue from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Wednesday. You’ll want to bring inside or cover up any sensitive plants or vegetation you want to keep alive longer as the frost could cause damage.

Frost Advisorty
Frost Advisorty(KTTC)

A beautiful fall day is on tap for the region on Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low to mid-60s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances(KTTC)

Our next weather maker arrives in the Midwest on Thursday, bringing scattered to widespread rain. Rainfall is likely on Thursday with the potential for isolated thunderstorm chances on Friday in addition to the widespread rain. Afternoon highs these two days will be in the low 50s with strong east winds at 15-25 mph. Gusts of 30-40 mph are possible at times. Isolated showers are possible on Saturday as the system exits the region with temperatures in the low 50s.

Cool, dry air will settle into the region on Sunday with mainly cloudy skies. Sunshine will return by early next week with below-normal temperatures in the low 50s.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

