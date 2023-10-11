Tooth Talk: Kids and the Orthodontist

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tooth Talk is a recurring segment on Midwest Access with Dr. Katie Post the owner of Northwest Dental Group.

She answers your questions about dental hygiene, dental anxiety, what toothpaste is best and much more.

Today’s topic: When do I introduce my kids to the orthodontist?

Question: Why should kids see an orthodontist at the age of 7?

Answer: According to the American Association of Orthodontists, 7 is the perfect age to recognize orthodontic problems (malocclusions).

Question: What ages do most kids get braces?

Answer: 9 to 14 y.o.

Question: What is the benefit of going at the age of 7?

Answer: Early intervention, By going at the age of 7, you can reduce the risk of tooth trauma, and maximize the opportunity for expansion of the palate if needed.

For more information, check out the video attached to this story after the segment airs on KTTC.

