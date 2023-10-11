Tooth Talk: Kids and the Orthodontist

Tooth Talk with Dr. Katie Post
Tooth Talk with Dr. Katie Post(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tooth Talk is a recurring segment on Midwest Access with Dr. Katie Post the owner of Northwest Dental Group.

She answers your questions about dental hygiene, dental anxiety, what toothpaste is best and much more.

Today’s topic: When do I introduce my kids to the orthodontist?

Question: Why should kids see an orthodontist at the age of 7?

Answer: According to the American Association of Orthodontists, 7 is the perfect age to recognize orthodontic problems (malocclusions).

Question: What ages do most kids get braces?

Answer: 9 to 14 y.o.

Question: What is the benefit of going at the age of 7?

Answer: Early intervention, By going at the age of 7, you can reduce the risk of tooth trauma, and maximize the opportunity for expansion of the palate if needed.

For more information, check out the video attached to this story after the segment airs on KTTC.

Previous segments:

Tooth Talk: Young Children, and When to Bring Them to the Dentist

Tooth Talk: Free Dental Day

Tooth Talk: Dental Anxiety

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester encampment
MnDOT, Rochester Police and State Patrol work to vacate encampment in northwest Rochester
Century Panthers
Century H.S. football game canceled this week after tragic student death
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
PEM school leaders meet; provide no comment on investigation into student misbehavior
Century student killed in crash
UPDATE: Authorities release identity of Century High School student killed in crash
McDonalds celebrates new location with a family fun night
McDonald’s celebrates new location with family fun night

Latest News

Creepy Doll Contest hosted by History Center of Olmsted County
Vote on the Creepy Doll Killer
Paint Pottery
Paint Your Own Pottery in Rochester
Making an Impact: Brighter Tomorrows
MAKING AN IMPACT: Local family survives childhood cancer, supported by nonprofit
Century H.S. football game canceled this week after tragic student death
Century H.S. football game canceled this week after tragic student death