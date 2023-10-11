Sunny and pleasant today; Windy and rainy days are ahead

Heavy rainfall is possible later this week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our stretch of cool, but sunny weather continues today as high pressure remains in control across the Upper Mississippi Valley. After the coldest, frostiest morning of the season so far, temperatures will climb steadily throughout the day with the help of strong, mid-October sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 60s this afternoon with just a hint of an easterly breeze. We’ll get to enjoy both the warmest temperatures and the lightest winds of the week today!

Expect mostly sunny skies with high temps in the low 60s today.
Expect mostly sunny skies with high temps in the low 60s today.(KTTC)

Cloud cover will thicken late tonight and a few light rain showers will be possible as a storm system from the Plains makes its way into the region. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s with a brisk east breeze.

Thursday will be a windy and cool day with rain chances increasing as we head into the afternoon. Expect scattered showers in the area with high temperatures in the low 50s and a strong, gusty easterly wind that will gust to 35 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon.

High temps will be in the low 50s on Thursday. A strong easterly wind will make it feel even...
High temps will be in the low 50s on Thursday. A strong easterly wind will make it feel even colder. We'll have periods of rain throughout the day.(KTTC)

Rain will become heavy at times on Thursday night and Friday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s with a gusty east breeze.

Friday will be the wettest and coolest day of the week. Expect occasional rain throughout the day with high temperatures around 50 degrees and a strong easterly wind that will reach 35 miles per hour. If there’s any silver lining in this dreary, wet storm system, rainfall totals for Thursday and Friday may reach two inches in some spots, helping our Severe Drought situation.

Rainfall totals of one to two inches can be expected later this week.
Rainfall totals of one to two inches can be expected later this week.(KTTC)
Easterly winds will be rather strong over the next few days. Expect gusts from 30 to 40 miles...
Easterly winds will be rather strong over the next few days. Expect gusts from 30 to 40 miles per hour, making for a blustery and cold situation in the area.(KTTC)

There will be a chance for a few stray showers early Saturday. The bulk of the day will be dry, though, and high temperatures will once again struggle to reach the low 50s. A gusty northeast breeze will add an extra chill during the day.

There will be a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday with gusty winds and high temps will be...
There will be a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday with gusty winds and high temps will be in the low 50s. Sunshine will return to the area next week.(KTTC)

Sunday will still feature mostly cloudy conditions on the backside of the storm system, but winds will be a little lighter in the area. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Temperatures will slowly climb toward more seasonal levels in the upcoming week. Expect high temperatures warming from the low 50s to around 60 degrees by the end of next week. The best chance of rain will be next Thursday.

High temps will be in the low 50s this weekend. A slow warm-up is in store for the upcoming week.
High temps will be in the low 50s this weekend. A slow warm-up is in store for the upcoming week.(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester encampment
MnDOT, Rochester Police and State Patrol work to vacate encampment in northwest Rochester
Century Panthers
Century H.S. football game canceled this week after tragic student death
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
PEM school leaders meet; provide no comment on investigation into student misbehavior
Century student killed in crash
UPDATE: Authorities release identity of Century High School student killed in crash
McDonalds celebrates new location with a family fun night
McDonald’s celebrates new location with family fun night

Latest News

The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Wednesday Morning Weather
Frost Advisorty
Widespread frost tonight; Tracking rain for the late week
Sarah's 6pm Tuesday forecast - 10/10/23
Sarah's 6pm Tuesday forecast - 10/10/23
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Sunny midweek; windy, cool, wet late week