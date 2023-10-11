Showers are likely on Thursday and Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are tracking showers and even heavy rainfall for Thursday into Friday, but Wednesday evening is looking great for Twins baseball!

Twins forecast (KTTC)

The first pitch tonight will be at 6:07 p.m. up at Target Field. Temperatures around the first pitch will be in the upper 50s with temps falling throughout the game. Dress warmly tonight!

Precip forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall chances return to the forecast on Thursday and Friday. There will be chances of heavy rainfall across the region overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Scattered showers will continue through Friday evening. Some light spotty showers could linger into early Saturday morning.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts could reach over 1″ for most areas in SE MN and NE IA. Some isolated spots could reach near 1.50-2.00″ of rainfall through Saturday morning.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

