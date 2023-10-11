RPD asking for help identifying three people who vandalized Quarry Hill

Autoplay Caption

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals who police say vandalized Quarry Hill Nature Center.

Police say surveillance video shows two males and one female vandalizing the Prairie House and “immediate area” around the building.

The incident occurred on September 24th with the suspects arriving at 9:15 p.m. while leaving at 11 p.m.

RPD says the letters “B.W. and A.T.” were spray-painted in one spot.

If you can help identify the suspects, you’re asked to call Investigator Jacobson at 507-328-2735.

