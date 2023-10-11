RPD asking for help identifying three people who vandalized Quarry Hill

RPD Quarry Hill Vandalization Suspect
RPD Quarry Hill Vandalization Suspect(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Caption

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals who police say vandalized Quarry Hill Nature Center.

Police say surveillance video shows two males and one female vandalizing the Prairie House and “immediate area” around the building.

The incident occurred on September 24th with the suspects arriving at 9:15 p.m. while leaving at 11 p.m.

RPD says the letters “B.W. and A.T.” were spray-painted in one spot.

If you can help identify the suspects, you’re asked to call Investigator Jacobson at 507-328-2735.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester encampment
MnDOT, Rochester Police and State Patrol work to vacate encampment in northwest Rochester
Century Panthers
Century H.S. football game canceled this week after tragic student death
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
PEM school leaders meet; provide no comment on investigation into student misbehavior
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Century student killed in crash
UPDATE: Authorities release identity of Century High School student killed in crash

Latest News

RPD Quarry Hill Vandalization Suspect
RPD looking for Quarry Hill Vandalization Suspects
Gavel
Rochester man sentenced to 17.5 years for 2020 murder
Pet of the Week: Isaac
Pet of the Week: Isaac
The Minnesota state capitol building in St. Paul, Minn.
Rochester Rep. Liebling, Jewish Legislators Condemn Twin Cities DSA Statement