Rochester Rep. Liebling, Jewish Legislators Condemn Twin Cities DSA Statement

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Minnesota Jewish legislators are condemning the Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America statement on Israel and Palestine.

Rochester Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL) joined Representatives Frank Hornstein (DFL-Minneapolis), Emma Greenman (DFL-Minneapolis), Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina), and Sandra Feist (DFL-New Brighton), and Senators Sandy Pappas (DFL-St. Paul) and Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park), Bonnie Westlin (DFL-Plymouth), and Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) in condemning the group’s statement.

“In the wake of the barbaric attack and massacre of Israeli civilians, including many elders and children, we stand in solidarity with our Israeli families and friends. We are heartbroken by images of entire communities destroyed in the largest single-day Jewish loss of life since the Holocaust. We grieve the loss of all civilian life – Israeli and Palestinian – in this war.

“That is why we are appalled at a recent statement by the Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) that fails to even mention or acknowledge the heinous mass murder of Israelis at the hands of Hamas terrorists. In this moment of grief and pain in the Jewish communities across the globe, the failure to condemn this bloodshed is hurtful to our communities that have experienced so much generational trauma.

“The DSA statement concludes with an egregious proclamation that negates the existence of Israel. Such statements do not move us closer to a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians can live together in peace, security, and justice. We have and will continue to support peace efforts in the region."