Rochester man sentenced to 17.5 years for 2020 murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to a murder at Essex Park apartments in 2020.

Ty’Jhuan Davis Anderson, 23, of Rochester pleaded guilty in April of 2023 to Second-Degree Murder without intent, First-Degree Assault and a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The shooting happened on October 30, 2020 around 3:20 a.m. when an argument broke out.

18-year-old Mikayal Gordan was killed in the shooting and a 20-year-old was left in critical condition.

Anderson will serve 210 months or 17.5 years at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility.

He will get credit for 426 days already served.

