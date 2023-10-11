Rochester Fire Department hosts Open House for Fire Prevention Week

By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, The Rochester Fire Department is hosting a family-friendly Open House event at all five of its stations.

The open house invites everyone to observe the day in the life of firefighters and the equipment they use everyday.

The educational event teaches children about fire safety with opportunities to tour inside fire trucks.

Rochester Fire Captain Josh Petersen said unattended cooking is the most common cause of fire.

He said he feels blessed to see families come visit the fire stations.

”We are blessed to have the community in here. It’s great to interact with the families and the children to teach them not to hide when there’s a fire in their home, to teach them about the smoke detector, to teach them about where to go if they have a fire in their house to have a safe meeting spot outside. THose are all the important things we get to share, and we also got to interact with them.”

Rochester Fire Captain Josh Petersen

The Rochester Fire Department will have an open house on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and another one on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

