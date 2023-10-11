Rochester area community invited to celebrate sled hockey

Rochester Mustangs
Rochester Mustangs(Rochester Mustangs)
By Caitlin Alexander and Matt Rineer
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester area hockey teams are inviting the public to skate with them and celebrate sled hockey in southeast Minnesota this weekend.

The St. Mary’s Cardinals, the Rochester Grizzlies, and the Rochester Mustangs are hosting a “Skate With” event Sunday, October 15th at Graham Ice Arena between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The event welcomes players of all abilities, whether they play standing or sled hockey.

“It’s for everyone, sled hockey, standup hockey,” said Grizzlies Center Spencer Klotz. “You can try sled hockey if you want. It’s for everyone who wants to come out. You just need a helmet, and yeah, you can come and try it all out.”

Helmets are required and freewill donations are welcome.

“I can learn from people who are more advanced in hockey to teach me how to play better and what to do in different scenarios during the game,” said Mustangs Sled Hockey Forward Lucy Tebben.

The teams told KTTC they are excited to spread awareness for sled hockey.

“Seeing them at our games, like cheering, they’re our biggest supporters as well,” said Grizzlies Defenseman Matt Haun.

