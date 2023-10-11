Pumpkin Fest Oct. 14 at Lifebridge Church

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –LifeBridge Church is inviting the community to its Pumpkin Fest happening Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The free event will have pumpkin painting, food, face painting and carnival games.

Associate Pastor Janie Borkowski dropped by Midwest Access Tuesday to talk more about the event.

If you would like more information, you can contact its website here or call them at (507) 289-7503.

