Pet of the Week: Isaac

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we would like to introduce you to Isaac. Issac is a four-month-old neutered male kitten.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Isaac:

Today’s selected animal is Isaac, a four-month-old neutered male kitten who came to Paws and Claws in July with his sibling after they were found out on their own in a yard in Leroy, MN. Isaac was at the shelter for about a week when he became ill and required some veterinary care and medication which he received in one of our foster homes. He thrived in that foster home environment with lots of TLC and not as much activity as he was exposed to at the crowded shelter. His sibling has been adopted. Isaac is now living in our open kitten room and is playful and active with the other cats. He is a little shy in new situations but warms up quickly when he feels safe and trusts his surroundings. We think he would do best in a home with another cat or kitten who is compatible with his playful nature. With winter coming we are so glad he was found and not having to face the cold weather out on his own. He can now devote his time to being a good companion for people and hopefully another cat as well.

If you would like to adopt Isaac or have questions you can call (507) 288-7226.

