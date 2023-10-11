One-on-one with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited Rochester Tuesday, on his way back from Lime Springs Iowa, where he was promoting investments in the state’s meat industry.

During his visit to KTTC, Vilsack discussed the current state of small family farms and the future of the country’s agriculture. He said the Biden Administration is working to help farmers by creating better markets and promoting climate smart agriculture, which integrates things like reduced emissions, and more resilient crops.

“Since 1981, we’ve lost 437,000 farms in the United States,” Vilsack said. “Now, to give you a sense of how many farms that is, that is the number equal to all the farmers today in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois and Colorado. So, a combination of tremendous loss. That’s why it’s important to create better market opportunities. It’s important to maintain and preserve the resources that are available to farmers. Conserve the soil, to conserve water.”

Vilsack also discussed the drought many areas have seen this growing season. He said farmers can help counteract the effects of drought by focusing on what they can control.

“They can control the way in which they farm. They can control in which they plant. They can control the way in which they treat the soil after harvest, with cover crops, or second crops,” he added.

Vilsack said along with millions in federal grant money, the government is promoting partnerships to keep farming in America alive.

“The USDA has invested in a number of what are called cooperative agreements, with a variety of organizations that do business with small, midsized, underserved producers,” Vilsack said. “It may be minorities; it may be veterans. They might be young people who are just beginning in the farming community to get them information about what’s available and to get them information on how to deal with challenges they may face as a farmer.”

“It’s challenging way of life, but one that very few farmers that I know are unhappy with, they love what they do,” Vilsack concluded.

