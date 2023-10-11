MDH Report: Rochester facility found negligent in caring for patient

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has concluded its investigation into claims The Waters on Mayowood in Rochester, neglected a patient for ten hours in June 2023.

MDH investigated an allegation of maltreatment and an investigator interviewed facility staff members, including administrative staff, nursing staff, and unlicensed staff.

The investigation also included reviewing resident, hospital and facility records, as well as looking at and testing the facility’s call light system.

The resident lived at The Waters on Mayowood, which is an Assisted Living Facility with Dementia Care.

Initial claims from the resident said the resident fell, pressed her call light and was not found by staff for 10 hours. The resident’s call light was not operational at the time of the incident and the resident was hospitalized with a cervical spine fracture.

According to documentation, staff heard the resident yelling as they walked past her apartment. The staff member then entered her apartment and found the resident on the bathroom floor with blood around her, head wounds and scrapes on her arms and legs.

The resident told staff she fell while on the toilet and had been pressing her call light since 9 p.m. the night before.

The resident’s assessment of health said she was alert, oriented and at risk for falls and called for the resident’s call light to be in reach and having the resident use the call button when needed, which the resident could do on her own.

The resident was diagnosed with head trauma, a C1-C2 cervical (neck) fractures, multiple rib fractures, and significant pain, according to hospital records.

The records went on to say the patient declined surgery for the cervical fractures and placed on comfort care.

The resident died one month later.

During the onsite visit by the investigator, the call pendant was tested and did not work.

Facility audits then showed seven additional pendants were tested and shown to not work.

MDH determined neglect was substantiated in this case and the facility was responsible for the maltreatment. The facility was also found in noncompliance.

The investigation goes on to say, “The facility was aware of call pendant system malfunctions but failed to ensure proper functionality of the system...The facility identified the resident’s call pendant was not functional at the time of the fall and discovered additional call pendant functionality issues but failed to establish interventions to ensure system repairs were made and the system remained in proper working order.”

After the visit, the facility had the light company check all resident pendants and now conducts random audits while creating new steps to make sure lights work correctly.

KTTC reached out to The Waters on Mayowood, whose representative gave this statement,

“The Waters is so sincerely sad to have lost one if its residents who enjoyed interacting with a group of loving friends in the year and a half she was with us. Any time a resident passes away, our team feels the loss because of how we come to know our residents. At the time of the incident, The Waters was not aware of any potential malfunction of the call pendant. Immediately following the incident, The Waters tested all resident pendants to ensure proper functioning. Since opening in the Spring of 2015, we have demonstrated a long history of successfully ensuring the health and wellbeing of our residents and we will continue with this commitment.”

To view MDH’s full report, click here.

