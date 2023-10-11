McDonald’s celebrates new location with family fun night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Courtesy Corporation, which already owns several McDonald’s locations in the city of Rochester, kicks off the opening of its latest restaurant.

The organization has a long-standing relationship with the Ronald McDonald House Charity, and it is continuing this tradition by hosting a preview event for some of the families involved with the Ronald McDonald House.

For a couple hours on Tuesday evening, a number of fun activities were offered, including coloring and magic tricks. In addition, attendees, of course, got to enjoy a meal provided by the restaurant.

“Just continuing that partnership, I think is very important for courtesy corporation going forward, and what better way for then a brand-new restaurant and a great community so looking forward to having everyone here tonight,” Restaurant Supervisor Wade Mickey, said.

The new location is next to Rochester Fire Station #2, near Century High School. It’s set to open its doors to the public on Thursday, October 12th.

