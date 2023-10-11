Mayo Clinic to host Sister Lauren Weinandt gazebo dedication Wednesday

Sister Lauren Weinandt
Sister Lauren Weinandt(Mayo News Network)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic is honoring the legacy of Sister Lauren Weinandt Wednesday.

She died in July, just two days before her 102nd birthday. She was Mayo Clinic’s longest-serving staff member.

Mayo Clinic is dedicating a staff gazebo on the Saint Marys Campus in her honor. It will be unveiled Wednesday afternoon with the help from the Sisters of Saint Fransis along with Mayo Clinic leaders.

