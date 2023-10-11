Mayo Clinic to host Sister Lauren Weinandt gazebo dedication Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic is honoring the legacy of Sister Lauren Weinandt Wednesday.

She died in July, just two days before her 102nd birthday. She was Mayo Clinic’s longest-serving staff member.

Mayo Clinic is dedicating a staff gazebo on the Saint Marys Campus in her honor. It will be unveiled Wednesday afternoon with the help from the Sisters of Saint Fransis along with Mayo Clinic leaders.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.