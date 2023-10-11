Man breaks Guinness World Record by paddling pumpkin down river

Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the Missouri River.
By Nathan Brennan and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A man in Kansas City set the new Guinness World Record for the longest paddle in a pumpkin.

Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the Missouri River.

In order to accomplish the feat, Kueny needed to travel 38 miles.

“It takes a lot of planning and also a lot of flying by the seat of your pants,” Kueny said. “I’m just a guy with a pumpkin and a whimsical sense of adventure out to have fun.”

Kueny grew the pumpkin himself and added a few sandbags on the floor of it to keep himself stable.

He’s part of a group called Paddle KC, which said he was able to complete the ride to break the record. They’re just waiting for the paperwork to make it official.

The previous Guinness World Record was held by a Nebraska man who paddled down the Missouri River last year 37.5 miles in an 846-pound pumpkin.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester encampment
MnDOT, Rochester Police and State Patrol work to vacate encampment in northwest Rochester
Century Panthers
Century H.S. football game canceled this week after tragic student death
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
PEM school leaders meet; provide no comment on investigation into student misbehavior
Century student killed in crash
UPDATE: Authorities release identity of Century High School student killed in crash
McDonalds celebrates new location with a family fun night
McDonald’s celebrates new location with family fun night

Latest News

Creepy Doll Contest hosted by History Center of Olmsted County
Vote on the Creepy Doll Killer
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Illinois with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
Paint Pottery
Paint Your Own Pottery in Rochester
Tooth Talk with Dr. Katie Post
Tooth Talk: Kids and the Orthodontist