MAKING AN IMPACT: Local family survives childhood cancer, supported by nonprofit

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ‘Your child has cancer’ is a phrase no parent ever wants or plans to hear, yet it’s a reality for some families.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, about 200 children under the age of 15 in the state will be diagnosed with cancer each year.

Hannah Keehr, 11, just started sixth grade at Willow Creek Middle School in Rochester.

“I really like writing stories and stuff, it’s fun.”

When you meet her, it’s easy to see she exudes happiness, joy, and creativity.

“She’s thriving,” Christa Keehr, Hannah’s mother, said. “She really overcame a lot of odds to get to be where she is today.”

When Hannah was just two years old, she was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a nerve tumor cancer.

“She was stage four which meant it was kind of all over her body,” Christa said. “They gave her about a 50% survival rate.”

It was a prognosis that flipped their family’s lives upside down.

Christa added, “We did about a year and a half of chemo, radiation, Hannah’s had a stem-cell transplant, she’s had about four major surgeries.”

At Mayo Clinic, she became known as ‘Hannah the Tiny Warrior.’

“She was a trooper,” Christa said. “She was pretty little so a lot of it she doesn’t remember, but she has some highlights.”

“We had to go to this thing called Proton beam, and I would see this guy who was like a child life specialist every day and he’d come in with like a new toy,” Hannah said.

“She is a miracle.”

Liz Canan and nonprofit Brighter Tomorrows helped the Keehrs through the rough times.

“We’ve supported probably close to 450 or 500 families since our creation of our nonprofit,” Liz said.

Since 2007, Brighter Tomorrows has been bringing together childhood cancer families, offering breaks from the rigors of a cancer journey.

Liz added, “Kids would do kids activities, and then the parents had time to share their hopes, share their worries, share their concerns in a private intimate space with each other.”

The organization was created by four mothers whose children faced cancer, including Liz.

“We had a son who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, his name was Will.”

Will began battling his disease in 2004. He later passed away in 2012.

Through her grief, Liz and the nonprofit made it their mission to make sure no family walks this journey alone.

“The power of connections of people in those similar circumstances is really powerful and can be so helpful to help carry people along,” Liz said.

Christa added, “Just to know that I had a place to vent and ask questions and feel at home was wonderful, it changed our journey completely.”

Now, Hannah is seven years cancer free.

“Never give up.”

She continues to prove that despite the toughest of times, there is always hope.

Hannah recently wrote a poem that she lives by. She hopes it can inspire others:

‘There’s a wrong way to plant a tree. There’s a wrong way to drive a car. There’s a wrong way to build a tree house, but there’s no wrong way to be you.’

You can help support Brighter Tomorrows at its upcoming cornhole tournament fundraiser ‘Hitting Holes and Reaching Goals.’

It’s happening Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rochester International Event Center.

You can register a team for the fundraiser here. The nonprofit also needs volunteers to help with the event.

If you’d like to make a donation to help Brighter Tomorrows continue providing support and resources to childhood cancer families, click here.

