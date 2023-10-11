At least 20 mentors needed for Stem Mentorship Lab Program in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are more than 100 students enrolled in Rochester Community Education’s Stem Mentorship Program. Because of the influx of students, the group needs at least 20 more mentors.

Middle and high school students meet up with mentors biweekly from October to January to help out with science projects, investigate scientific questions and generally explore the STEM field.

The program is run in partnership with the nonprofit called Oraculi. It was founded back 2020 in by a few RPS graduates who wanted to share their STEM knowledge with younger students.

Oraculi founders talk about what the program means to them.

It started with just 13 students meeting virtually in the middle of the pandemic, and since then, it’s grown immensely.

The Middle School mentorship program runs from 3 to 5 after school. If you’re interested in becoming a mentor, fill out this interest form.

