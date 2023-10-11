At least 20 mentors needed for Stem Mentorship Lab Program in Rochester

Stem Mentorship Program
Stem Mentorship Program(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are more than 100 students enrolled in Rochester Community Education’s Stem Mentorship Program. Because of the influx of students, the group needs at least 20 more mentors.

Middle and high school students meet up with mentors biweekly from October to January to help out with science projects, investigate scientific questions and generally explore the STEM field.

The program is run in partnership with the nonprofit called Oraculi. It was founded back 2020 in by a few RPS graduates who wanted to share their STEM knowledge with younger students.

Oraculi founders talk about what the program means to them.

It started with just 13 students meeting virtually in the middle of the pandemic, and since then, it’s grown immensely.

The Middle School mentorship program runs from 3 to 5 after school. If you’re interested in becoming a mentor, fill out this interest form.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester encampment
MnDOT, Rochester Police and State Patrol work to vacate encampment in northwest Rochester
Century Panthers
Century H.S. football game canceled this week after tragic student death
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
PEM school leaders meet; provide no comment on investigation into student misbehavior
Century student killed in crash
UPDATE: Authorities release identity of Century High School student killed in crash
McDonalds celebrates new location with a family fun night
McDonald’s celebrates new location with family fun night

Latest News

Oraculi founders talk about what the program means to them.
Oraculi Founders discuss program, Darian Leddy reports
Rochester Mustangs
Rochester area community invited to celebrate sled hockey
Fireplace Safety Tips Before Winter from Energy Products and Design
Fireplace safety tips before the winter season
Pumpkin Fest happening Oct. 14 at Lifebridge Church
Pumpkin Fest Oct. 14 at Lifebridge Church