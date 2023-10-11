Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems

One of Wisconsin’s favorite convenience store chains is having some technical difficulties, according to a company spokesperson.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Wisconsin’s favorite convenience store chains is having some technical difficulties, according to a company spokesperson.

Kwik Trip has been experiencing problems with their loyalty program, product shortages and promotional pricing.

John McHugh, the Vice President of Externals Relations, said in a statement that there was an incident that has disrupted their systems.

“We will update the communication when services are restored and functioning as usual,” McHugh said in the statement. “As always, we appreciate your patience while we work through this issue.”

The statement did not specify what type of incident was occurring, nor how long it would take the company to resolve the issue.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester encampment
MnDOT, Rochester Police and State Patrol work to vacate encampment in northwest Rochester
Century Panthers
Century H.S. football game canceled this week after tragic student death
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
PEM school leaders meet; provide no comment on investigation into student misbehavior
Century student killed in crash
UPDATE: Authorities release identity of Century High School student killed in crash
McDonalds celebrates new location with a family fun night
McDonald’s celebrates new location with family fun night

Latest News

Century H.S. football game canceled this week after tragic student death
Century H.S. football game canceled this week after tragic student death
MAKING AN IMPACT: Support families through childhood cancer
MAKING AN IMPACT: Support families through childhood cancer
Mayo Clinic to host Sister Lauren Weinandt gazebo dedication Wednesday
Mayo Clinic to host Sister Lauren Weinandt gazebo dedication Wednesday
Rochester area community invited to celebrate sled hockey
Rochester area community invited to celebrate sled hockey
There are more than 100 students enrolled in Rochester’s Community Education Stem Mentorship...
Ocaculi mentor interview, Darian Leddy reports