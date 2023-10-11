Gov. Walz orders flags to half-staff to honor Israel

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) has ordered all flags in the state to half-staff to remember, mourn, and honor the victims of the attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

All United States and Minnesota Flags are to fly at half-staff immediately until sunset on Saturday, October 14.

The I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis tonight through Friday night will be lit with blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag, to show support for the country and its people.

“Minnesota joins the nation in condemning the horrific acts of violence against Israeli civilians by Hamas,” said Governor Walz. “The United States and Israel are united by a shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and regional security. We will continue to stand in solidarity with Minnesota’s Jewish and Israeli community and work with the State Department to ensure the safety of Minnesotans at home and abroad.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.