Fundraising through Popus Gourmet Popcorn

Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Popus Gourmet Popcorn is a family-owned business located in Rochester.

Popus offers over 50 different flavors of handcrafted gourmet popcorn. The company started Popus Gives, an online fundraising platform that allows organizations to raise funds. Co-Owner D’Angelo Tines dropped by Midwest Access to talk more about the fundraising program.

