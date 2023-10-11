Construct Tomorrow teaching students about post-graduation careers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Since 2013, Construct Tomorrow has been introducing students to post-secondary opportunities in the construction and building trade industries. Wednesday, one of its events took place at Rochester Community and Technical College.

Over 700 students from about 30 different schools in Minnesota arrived at RCTC for this event, where they were exposed to a wide range of trade careers, from brick laying and plumbing, to construction and electrical work.

This is a way for kids to get introduced to the trades that may have no interaction or family members or anyone they know,” Construct Tomorrow Co-Chair Kim Schrupp said. “So, it’s exciting for us to have this many kids to an event and be able to speak what we do and really how you can make a career out of it and the money you can make in the industry.”

Students said they learned about several oppotunities for the first time at this event.

“It’s a really good opportunity and a lot of these booths have really good, hands-on experience for us to learn from,” Cannon Falls High School Student Arianna Moellers said.

“There’s definitely a lot of options I wouldn’t have known about without this event,” Cannon Falls High School Student Cadence Kilmer said.

Students say Wednesday’s experience allowed them to see potential career paths after graduation, and how there are opportunities for a career with or without a college education.

“I think it’s great, and I think when I was in high school, I remember the trades weren’t talked about that much it wasn’t really an option. So, to be able to talk to these kids about all of these different opportunities that are out there with all the different trades it’s a great deal.”

“We hope they experience what it’s like to be the trades the kind of money they can make the career they can have with it. We just are trying to inform kids that you don’t have to have a college education to have a good career,” Construct Tomorrow Co-Chair Kim Schrupp said.

Construct Tomorrow’s next event will be held in Mankato on November 15th.

