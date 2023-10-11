Construct Tomorrow teaching students about post-graduation careers

Construct Tomorrow teaching students about post-graduation careers
Construct Tomorrow teaching students about post-graduation careers(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Since 2013, Construct Tomorrow has been introducing students to post-secondary opportunities in the construction and building trade industries. Wednesday, one of its events took place at Rochester Community and Technical College.

Over 700 students from about 30 different schools in Minnesota arrived at RCTC for this event, where they were exposed to a wide range of trade careers, from brick laying and plumbing, to construction and electrical work.

This is a way for kids to get introduced to the trades that may have no interaction or family members or anyone they know,” Construct Tomorrow Co-Chair Kim Schrupp said. “So, it’s exciting for us to have this many kids to an event and be able to speak what we do and really how you can make a career out of it and the money you can make in the industry.”

Students said they learned about several oppotunities for the first time at this event.

“It’s a really good opportunity and a lot of these booths have really good, hands-on experience for us to learn from,” Cannon Falls High School Student Arianna Moellers said.

“There’s definitely a lot of options I wouldn’t have known about without this event,” Cannon Falls High School Student Cadence Kilmer said.

Students say Wednesday’s experience allowed them to see potential career paths after graduation, and how there are opportunities for a career with or without a college education.

“I think it’s great, and I think when I was in high school, I remember the trades weren’t talked about that much it wasn’t really an option. So, to be able to talk to these kids about all of these different opportunities that are out there with all the different trades it’s a great deal.”

Local 6 Plumbing & Pipefitters Training Coordinator Jeremy Thompson

“We hope they experience what it’s like to be the trades the kind of money they can make the career they can have with it. We just are trying to inform kids that you don’t have to have a college education to have a good career,” Construct Tomorrow Co-Chair Kim Schrupp said.

Construct Tomorrow’s next event will be held in Mankato on November 15th.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester encampment
MnDOT, Rochester Police and State Patrol work to vacate encampment in northwest Rochester
Century Panthers
Century H.S. football game canceled this week after tragic student death
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
PEM school leaders meet; provide no comment on investigation into student misbehavior
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Century student killed in crash
UPDATE: Authorities release identity of Century High School student killed in crash

Latest News

Minnesota Department of Health releases findings in The Waters on Mayowood investigation.
MDH Report: Rochester facility found negligent in caring for patient
Red Barn Learning Farm
Midwest Access Visits Red Barn Learning Farm
Jessica's Paint Your Own Pottery
Paint Your Own Pottery in Rochester
Tooth Talk with Dr. Katie Post
Tooth Talk: Kids and the Orthodontist