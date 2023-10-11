Century H.S. football game canceled this week after tragic student death

Century Panthers
Century Panthers(Century High School)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Century High School’s football game against Northfield this week will be canceled, according to Century’s athletic director.

Athletic Director Mark Kuisle confirmed with KTTC, “Due to the tragic death of Davin Tukua, Century will be cancelling all football games this week vs. Northfield.”

Kuisle thanked Northfield for its understanding.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on October 7, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a multiple-vehicle accident near the intersection of Broadway Ave. North and Woodridge Ln. NE in Cascade Township.

Tukua, 16, died in the crash.

