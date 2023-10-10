U.S. Agriculture secretary visiting NE Iowa

LIME SPRINGS, Iowa (KTTC) – U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will be traveling to Northeast Iowa Tuesday.

Vilsack will be visiting a local independent meat processor in Lime Springs.

He plans to highlight a major U.S.D.A. investment to expand meat and poultry processing capacity happening in Iowa.

This in turn increases competition, supports producer income, bolsters the food supply chain and creates jobs and economic opportunities in rural areas.

This visit is set to take place sometime in the mid-morning.

