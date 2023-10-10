UPDATE: Full voting results for Hormel negotiation to be announced on Wednesday or Thursday

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663 said full voting results for last week’s tentative deal will be announced on either late Wednesday or early Thursday.

According to UFCW’s Communication Director Jessica Hayssen, the organization is waiting for all Hormel workers nationwide to finish voting.

Hayssen said the result announcement will be publicized once all numbers are verified.

The Hormel plant in Austin employs more than 1,700 UFCW Local 663 members.

Negotiations between the company and the workers’ union continue as Hormel’s previous offer received an overwhelming “no.”

